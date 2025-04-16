Ballet Nepantla will be Performing at ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! May 16-18, 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ballet Nepantla will be reviving “Sin Fronteras” at ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! from May 16–18. All performances are free and open to the public.

Co-founded by Andrea Guajardo and Martín Rodríguez Vigíl, Ballet Nepantla explores new and interpretive ways of delving into cultural and historical “in-between-ness” through a unique fusion of Folklórico and contemporary movement. “Sin Fronteras” is a synergetic celebration of cultures within the realm of dance, harmonizing traditional Mexican Folklórico, contemporary and classical ballet, and West African dance in a way no other show has done before. ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! brings people together to share the rich cultural heritage of Latin America, serving more than 15,000 students and members each year throughout Santa Barbara County.

Ballet Nepantla originated from a series of talks between founders Guajardo and Rodríguez Vigil, two artists whose early professional identities emerged from distinct genres: Andrea from classical ballet and contemporary dance, and Martín from traditional Mexican Folklórico. They envisioned a new form of expression that fused the two modalities and an aesthetic that would speak to the historical, cultural, and social realities of a broader narrative of being Mexican, Mexican American, immigrant, and trans-cultural. They chose Nepantla, a Nahuatl term, as the company name. Nepantla means to be in a space of in-betweenness, a liminal space that inspires the company’s creativity. BALLET NEPANTLA is managed by KMP Artists.

Calendar Link for May 16–18, 2025

May 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. (Isla Vista Elementary)

Mary 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. (Guadalupe City Hall)

May 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. (Marjorie Luke Theatre)

