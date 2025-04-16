Phyllis de Picciotto with Paul Lazarus (left) and Dean Stockwell | Credit: Courtesy SBIFF

Forty years ago, Phyllis de Picciotto went before the Santa Barbara City Council and asked for a grant to start the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and she served as our artistic director for many years. Needless to say, we’ve always admired and respected her— and if it wasn’t for her chutzpah and vision, SBIFF wouldn’t be what it is today.

We’re truly saddened to hear of her passing, and send our condolences to her husband, Stan Roden, and her family.

Phyllis, we will be forever in your debt.

Thu Apr 17, 2025 | 00:13am
