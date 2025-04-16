Local Advocates Bring Inclusion Awareness Event to Chase Palm Park Carousel Plaza

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Momentum WORK, Inc. is proud to announce its upcoming 3rd annual “Fun in the Sun” Walk and Roll for Inclusion Awareness event dedicated to raising awareness, fostering inclusivity, and empowering individuals with disabilities. The event will take place on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, beginning at 9:30 am at Chase Palm Park Carousel Plaza in Santa Barbara. This inclusive community event encourages participants of all abilities to join together for a fun day of unity, advocacy, and support.



The 2025 Walk and Roll aims to celebrate the strength and resilience of people with disabilities while advocating for greater accessibility and inclusivity in all areas of life. The event will feature a walk and roll route, ensuring that individuals using wheelchairs, scooters, and other mobility aids are able to participate fully alongside walkers. It is open to people of all ages and abilities, including families, friends, caregivers, and allies.



“We believe that everyone deserves equal opportunities to participate in society, and this event is a chance for our community to come together and demonstrate support for people with disabilities,” shares Judy Linares, Executive Director of Momentum WORK, Inc. “Our goal is to inspire positive change by promoting awareness and fostering an inclusive environment where people of all abilities are valued and respected.”



Momentum WORK, Inc. is a local non-profit and service provider for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with a mission of limiting access barriers for this underserved population. The walk and roll route will include an accessible 1-mile loop along Santa Barbara’s waterfront area on E. Cabrillo Boulevard with food and other resource booths set up at the park. Music will be provided by Chris Benedict, DJ of Ability, and Chuck Jefferson.



Momentum WORK Inc. invites everyone to participate in this meaningful event to show their commitment to a more inclusive world for individuals with disabilities.



Event proceeds stay local and will support the organization in providing people with disabilities inclusive opportunities in employment throughout Santa Barbara County.



“Fun in the Sun” Walk & Roll for Inclusion Awareness event is sponsored by Hinricher & Cousino, LLP., Montecito Bank and Trust, Procore, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, Coastal Copy, Container Technology, Inc., David C. Fainer Attorney at Law, Devereux, Lori Anderson, Eternal Water, Whole Foods Market, Marborg, and Lori’s Original Lemonade.



The public is invited to pre-register today at https://tinyurl.com/walk-roll. All paid registrants will receive a Walk & Roll T-shirt and goody bag at event check-in.



For more information about the event or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact jwilczak@momentum4work.org



About:

Momentum WORK, Inc. is dedicated to empowering people with disabilities by providing access to innovative services that maximize employability, independence, and quality of life. A non-profit organization, Momentum WORK, Inc. supports individuals using a person-centered approach that enables people to realize their dreams and set goals to accomplish them. For more information about our services, visit momentum4work.org