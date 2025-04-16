Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Weekend Means FREE Rides on Transit

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – Transportation providers across two California coastal counties are working together to offer free rides for Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival weekend, set for April 26 and 27. The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is partnering with the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) and the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) to promote sustainable transportation and encourage festival attendees to go car free by taking advantage of free bus rides all weekend.

Throughout the weekend, the public can ride free on all Santa Barbara MTD buses and routes. Even more, all VCTC Coastal Express routes between Ventura County and Santa Barbara will be free to ride.

“We’re proud to support an exciting partnership between our local transit operators in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to make the Earth Day festival weekend more accessible and sustainable for our community,” said Marjie KIRN, executive director of SBCAG. “By offering free bus rides to the festival and throughout our community, we’re not only reducing our environmental footprint but also encouraging the use of public transportation as a cleaner, greener option for everyone. We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration.”

The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is produced by the Community Environmental Council and CarpEvents. The 2025 Festival takes place in the City of Santa Barbara at Alameda Park on April 26 and 27.

“Santa Barbara has always been at the forefront of environmental advocacy, and today, it is exciting to see that legacy continue through initiatives like free transit to celebrate our Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival,” said SBCAG Board Chair Randy Rowse, Mayor of Santa Barbara. “I am proud to support these free fares for the entire weekend, making it easier for residents and visitors to honor our rich history and participate sustainably in the celebrations.”

Santa Barbara MTD has been a forerunner in battery-electric buses, having run the first battery-electric bus fleet in the United States in 1991, and now boasts a fleet that is 23% zero-emission.

“Earth Day weekend is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to give the bus a try—whether to the Festival, to work, or to the grocery store. Any trip on transit is good for the Earth,” said Jerry Estrada, MTD’s General Manager.

VCTC shifted to renewable fuel for its bus fleet in 2022, helping to reduce emissions and contribute to a cleaner transportation system.

“Sustainability has long been a core value at VCTC,” said Executive Director Martin Erickson. “We are pleased to partner with SBCAG and Santa Barbara MTD and to offer free rides on the Coastal Express. We encourage those attending the Earth Day Festival and visiting other destinations to take advantage of public transit.”

The public is also encouraged to explore other sustainable travel options for the festival, including biking, carpooling and rail. Festival attendees can “plan their visit” on the Santa Barbara Earth Day website at sbearthday.org/plan-your-visit to come car free by bike, bus, shuttle or train. The webpage is equipped with SBCAG’s trip planner and carpool matching tool.

Travelers using rail can receive a 20% discount on AMTRAK Surfliner tickets to visit Santa Barbara. For information about the discount on AMTRAK Surfliner visit SBCAG’s traveler services webpage at sbcag.org/projects/traveler-services/visit/.

Additionally, the festival will offer a free bike valet service for attendees to park their bikes conveniently and stress-free.

“Whether it is for a ‘9-to-5’ daily commute or to attend popular community events like the Earth Day festival, SBCAG is committed to reducing congestion and pollution, and helping people get where they want to go,” said Aaron Bonfilio, director of multimodal programs for SBCAG.

In addition to the festival’s website resources, the public can view routes and schedules to make the most of this Earth Day offer on the websites participating transportation providers, Santa Barbara MTD at sbmtd.gov, VCTC Coastal Express at goventura.org/routes, or by calling (805) 963-SAVE (7283).

The free fare weekend is funded by the State of California’s Low Carbon Transit Operations Program.