Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – An operation to stripe the Castillo Street Undercrossing will begin Monday, April 21st and Tuesday, April 22nd during the overnight hours between 9 pm and 6 am. The US 101 southbound off-ramp at Castillo Street will be closed during these hours on April 21st, and the Castillo Street southbound on-ramp will be closed on April 22 between 9 pm and 6 am.

This work will also result in one-way traffic control on Castillo Street, just north of the Castillo Street Undercrossing during this striping operation.

Flaggers and message signs will assist with traffic control in this work zone. Travelers can expect minor delays.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/