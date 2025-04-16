United Way’s Mega Tax Day Provides Free Tax Preparation for 80+ Households Ahead of April 15th Tax Deadline

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, April 16, 2025 – On Saturday, April 12th, United Way of Santa Barbara County and the office of Supervisor Laura Capps celebrated the successful return of Mega Tax Day, an initiative of United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to help community members file their taxes for free. Volunteers joined community partners at the event, offering tax preparation and filing services to families ahead of the April 15th filing deadline. The event, sponsored by the Supervisor’s office and partners at U.S. Bank, also included a community resource fair and budgeting workshop.

The event took place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at Franklin Elementary School and welcomed partners like the Santa Barbara Foodbank, Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV), Listos, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services. The event was supported by over 20 volunteers from the VITA program and provided services to over 85 individuals, providing tax return assistance, filing services, or referrals to local families onsite. Multiple representatives from local agencies were also in attendance, including Wendy Santamaria (Councilmember, District 1), Laura Capps (Chair, Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors), Dr. Hilda Maldonado (Superintendent, SB Unified School District), Steve Ortiz (President & CEO, United Way of Santa Barbara County), Wendy Sims-Moten (Executive Director, First 5 SBC), and Roy Lee (First District Supervisor).

In remarks given at the event, Steve Ortiz, United Way’s president and CEO noted, “Each year, we hear stories of families who use their refund to cover outstanding bills, get ahead on rent or utility payments, or save for future retirement or education for their children. This annual boost to a family’s budget is key to the ability to build or maintain a strong financial foundation.” Supervisor Laura Capps, Chair of Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors, added “ “programs like VITA are more than just a service—they’re a powerful tool for economic mobility. By helping families claim every dollar they’re owed, we’re investing in brighter futures, stronger communities, and a pathway out of poverty for families across Santa Barbara County.”

The VITA program serves thousands of local households across Santa Barbara County each year, returning an average of $2M in tax refunds to the local community. The program falls within United Way’s Financial Empowerment initiative, which connects students, individuals, and families with data-driven, community-based programming to strengthen financial foundations and build sustainable plans for the future. The initiative also includes United Way’s Resiliency Grants program and efforts by the organization to advance community initiatives in childcare.

2025 Mega Tax Day Sponsors:

Supervisor Laura Capps, Chair, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

U.S. Bank

United Way of Santa Barbara County

