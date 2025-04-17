Dos Pueblos Softball Rolls to 12-2 Victory Over San Marcos

Kacey Hurley, Kaitlin Ashby and Anna Gray finished with two hits apiece as the Dos Pueblos High softball team exploded offensively in a 12-2 victory over rival Dos Pueblos.

Wednesday’s contest was a makeup of a rain out from earlier this season. The Chargers have won eight of their last ten games and have an 8-2 record in Channel League play.

Ashby was also solid on the mound for Dos Pueblos, surrendering two runs on four hits in her three innings in the circle. Freshman Julianna Brunner pitched two scoreless innings in relief and added a three-run homer as the Chargers clinched the game via run-rule after five innings.

Julianna Brunner launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

San Marcos was led by Kayla Aguilar, who finished with two hits, one RBI and one runs scored. Solana Sandoval, Jessica Vega and Gianna Mandarino added hits for the Royals.

Dos Pueblos will host first-place Oxnard in a key Channel League contest on Monday, April 21. San Marcos will play at Ventura on Friday, April 18 before matching up with rival Santa Barbara on Monday.