Santa Barbara County Junior Lifeguard Program Opens Registration for 2025 Season

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –Santa Barbara County Parks is excited to announce that registration for the 2025 Junior Lifeguard Program is now open! Families can sign up by visiting www.sbparks.org/jgs and clicking the green Register Now! Button. There are currently summer sessions available for youth aged 6 to 17.

This summer, the Junior Lifeguard Program will offer four fun-filled and educational sessions at Goleta Beach County Park. Each session runs Monday through Friday, from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Each session cost $250. There are discounts for registering multiple children.

Session 1: June 16 – June 27

June 16 – June 27 Session 2: June 30 – July 11 (No program on July 4)

June 30 – July 11 (No program on July 4) Session 3: July 14 – July 25 (Includes optional Jalama group camp July 21–25; details to follow)

July 14 – July 25 (Includes optional Jalama group camp July 21–25; details to follow) Session 4: July 28 – August 8

Tryouts

All new participants will join returning Junior Lifeguards on the first day of their session for an untimed ocean swim test. Swim distances will be age appropriate.

New for 2025: Minis Program!

For the first time, Santa Barbara County Parks is welcoming 6- and 7-year-olds to join the new Minis Program, featuring age-specific activities designed to introduce our youngest participants to ocean safety in a fun and supportive environment.

About the Program

The Santa Barbara County Junior Lifeguard Program is a dynamic and enriching training experience for youth ages 6 to 17, taught by professional Santa Barbara County Lifeguards. Participants will gain hands-on experience in ocean rescue techniques, paddleboard use, CPR, and first aid. Daily activities include swimming, running, paddling, surfing, beach games, and water safety drills. The program also includes educational sessions on marine ecology and ocean conservation.

The Junior Lifeguard Program promotes physical fitness, safety awareness, teamwork, and respect for the coastal environment.

For full program details, including session breakdowns and FAQs, please visit www.sbparks.org/jgs