Upcoming Community Workshops for the Vic Trace Reservoir Replacement Project

The City of Santa Barbara will host two public workshops to share updates on the Vic Trace Reservoir Replacement Project. Spanish interpretation will be available at both the in-person and virtual sessions. Located in the Alta Mesa neighborhood, the reservoir serves nearly 60,000 residents, approximately 70% of the city, and is a vital part of the community’s water distribution system.

Workshop for the Vic Trace Reservoir Replacement Project

Thursday, May 1, 2025

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monroe Elementary School (431 Flora Vista Drive)

After the in-person workshop presentation at 5:30 p.m., attendees are invited to review the Project element posters and engage with City staff about the Project.

A virtual workshop will also be available on May 7, offering participants the opportunity to view the presentation and submit questions and comments to Project staff through an online platform. Webcams and microphones will not be required. A recording of the virtual meeting will be posted on the Project webpage after the event.

Virtual Workshop for the Vic Trace Reservoir Replacement Project

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The City is planning a multi-year Project to replace the reservoir to ensure safe and reliable drinking water for the community. The Project is currently in design, and construction is expected to begin in 2028.

The Project includes the following improvements:

The 70-year-old reservoir will be replaced to meet modern standards, helping ensure water is available during future earthquake events or other emergencies.

The new split-tank design will improve serviceability, enhance resiliency, and strengthen the City’s ability to deliver water to the community.

Once the Project is complete, the site will have enhanced security, new fire and drought-resistant landscaping, as well as improved site drainage and stormwater capture.

For more information and to sign up to receive Project update notifications, visit Vic Trace Reservoir Replacement Project – SantaBarbaraCA.gov/VicTrace.

Comments and questions about the Project may be submitted via email to VicTrace@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.