Bishop Diego Announces Caleb Richey as Boys Basketball Head Coach

Bishop Diego High Alum Caleb Richey has been named the Cardinals’ new head basketball coach.

Richey graduated from Bishop Diego in 2013 and averaged 20.6 points per game in his senior season.

“We are very lucky to have a Cardinal graduate coach these young men. There is always tremendous value in hiring a coach that is an alumnus,” said Bishop Diego Athletic Director John Muller. He brings a wealth of collegiate and international experience to our program. The players were fired-up today when we announced him at our meeting.

After one year playing at William Jessup University, Richey moved on to Citrus College, before finishing his collegiate career at Cal Lutheran University.

After college he played professionally in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Richey will take over a young team that reached the CIF-SS Division 4A playoffs last season.