Sports
Sports

Bishop Diego Announces Caleb Richey as Boys Basketball Head Coach

Richey Played Basketball in College and Professionally Overseas

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Fri Apr 18, 2025 | 7:45am
Caleb Richey was an assistant under James Coronado last season. | Credit: Courtesy

Bishop Diego High Alum Caleb Richey has been  named the Cardinals’ new head basketball coach.

Richey graduated from Bishop Diego in 2013 and averaged 20.6 points per game in his senior season.

“We are very lucky to have a Cardinal graduate coach these young men. There is always tremendous value in hiring a coach that is an alumnus,” said Bishop Diego Athletic Director John Muller. He brings a wealth of collegiate and international experience to our program. The players were fired-up today when we announced him at our meeting.

After one year playing at William Jessup University, Richey moved on to Citrus College, before finishing his collegiate career at Cal Lutheran University. 

After college he played professionally in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.  Richey will take over a young team that reached the CIF-SS Division 4A playoffs last season.

Fri Apr 18, 2025 | 17:19pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/04/18/bishop-diego-announces-caleb-richey-as-boys-basketball-head-coach/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.