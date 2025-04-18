Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – Caltrans District 5 will hold its 35th annual Worker Memorial Ceremony on the front lawn of the District Office at 50 Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, April 30 at 10 am.

“This annual ceremony is especially significant following the loss last year of Alexander Rodish, a Caltrans maintenance employee for Caltrans District 12 in Orange County who was struck by a vehicle while working. This is a somber reminder of the dangers our workers face while maintaining and improving our roadways. Despite these most unfortunate events, our employees remain committed to maintaining an efficient state highway system for the people of California. We take this time to honor their memory and remind the public to drive carefully when traveling through our work zones,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades.

This program will include Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades, Caltrans District 5 Deputy Director, Aaron Henkel, California Highway Patrol Commander L.D. Maples, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Executive Director Marjie Kirn will serve as the keynote speaker.

Since 1921, 194 Caltrans employees have been killed on the job, including eight in District 5. One of the biggest hazards for workers is motorists who do not exercise caution while driving through highway work zones. Caltrans reminds everyone to ‘Be Work Zone Alert!

The public may learn more by visiting the Caltrans Worker Memorial and Worker Safety web page: https://dot.ca.gov/programs/public-affairs/workers-memorial-safety