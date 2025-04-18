Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara Expands Nationally Becoming Therapy Dogs of America

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people to live more fulfilling lives through the human-animal bond, is proud to announce its expansion from a local initiative to a national organization with the new name of Therapy Dogs of America. With the opening of a new chapter on the East Coast serving New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and eventually Massachusetts, and expanding their California presence to include Ventura County, Therapy Dogs of America is poised to make a greater impact and serve more communities across the country.

Since its founding in 1997, Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara has been dedicated to providing uplifting therapy dog visits to schools, senior care facilities and community organizations. The organization has successfully implemented its ARF! (Animals + Reading = Fun!) literacy program and Wag Well Mindfulness program in dozens of schools and touched the lives of over 17,000 people in 2024 through programs and therapy dog visits to over 52 locations in Santa Barbara County. This national expansion marks a significant milestone in Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara’s journey to bring meaningful change to even more individuals and communities.

“Our vision has always been to expand our impact and ensure support reaches those who need it most,” says Carey Bradshaw, Executive Director of Therapy Dogs of America. “By launching new chapters across the country, we’re not just growing—we’re building a powerful, united network of volunteers, donors, and community partners who share our passion for spreading love, joy, and hope to people of all ages.”

The newly launched chapter will initially offer ARF! and Therapy Dog visits to schools, libraries, senior care facilities, hospitals, and businesses in the tri-state area. The Wag Well Mindfulness program is slated to launch in schools in Fall 2025. Heidi Lobel, Director of the East Coast Chapter, is dedicated to ensuring Therapy Dogs of America’s mission remains at the forefront of every local effort. “I am thrilled to help expand this exceptional organization’s impact,” says Lobel. “We look forward to welcoming dedicated volunteers, partners, and sponsors to help support our programs and improve people’s lives through dog therapy.”

For more information on how to get involved, please visit www.therapydogsamerica.org or contact Jody Williams, Director of Development & Marketing at jody@therapydogsamerica.org or call 805-679-1723.

About Therapy Dogs of America: Therapy Dogs of America, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization seeks to empower people to live more fulfilling lives through the human-animal bond. Their services include literacy development through their reading program, ARF! (Animals + Reading = Fun!), promote mental health through their Wag Well program, and enrich the lives of children and adults through Therapy Dog visits to schools, senior care facilities and other community outreach.