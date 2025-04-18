United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Announces the Return of Beloved Annual Event: Great Futures – Under the Tuscan Stars

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) is proud to announce the return of its signature fundraising gala, the 2025 Great Futures Event: Under the Tuscan Stars, taking place on Saturday, June 7th, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Back by popular demand, this elegant evening will transport guests to the heart of Tuscany for a night of meaningful giving, immersive cultural experiences, and vibrant celebration in support of youth across Santa Barbara County.

“Under the Tuscan Stars is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of community, mentorship, and the transformative power of opportunity,” said Taylor Swan Chief Development Officer of UBGC. “Every ticket, every sponsorship, and every generous gift goes directly toward helping the next generation build great futures.”

Event Highlights Include:

A Traditional Tuscan Dinner – Indulge in a gourmet Italian meal paired with fine wines and live entertainment.

Artisan Market & Interactive Activations – Explore a charming Italian-style marketplace featuring art, music, and performances by talented UBGC youth.

Community Impact – Celebrate the youth and families UBGC serves, with powerful stories of growth, resilience, and success made possible through the Club’s year-round programs.

Guests are encouraged to dress in Tuscan chic attire and embrace the spirit of Italy under the stars in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

Proceeds from the event will directly support UBGC’s life-changing programs that serve more than 3,600 youth annually throughout the county. These include College & Career Bound, Teen Late Night, academic support and tutoring, healthy meals and physical fitness, mental wellness resources, leadership and character development, and family engagement services. With 9 club sites including a 94 acre residential camp and year-round programming, UBGC ensures that every child—especially those who need us most—has the tools and support to succeed.

Reserve Your Spot Today! To purchase tickets and learn more about Sponsorship visit: https://www.classy.org/event/2025-great-futures-event/e678680

Join us for a night where purpose meets la dolce vita. Together, we’ll make Great Futures possible—Under the Tuscan Stars.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.