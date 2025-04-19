There is a clear progression here in our devolving leadership

As they grow increasingly disconnected

From their economic foundation, the broad strokes citizenry

Regressing into brutality

And this will consume them if left unchecked

They aren’t altering the nature of the world itself

They’re just fundamentally broken people

And their unconscionably destructive behavior

May well usher in a new age for us all

A situation over which they have very little control

Except in their role as the agents of Kali

And from the ashes …