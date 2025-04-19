There is a clear progression here in our devolving leadership
As they grow increasingly disconnected
From their economic foundation, the broad strokes citizenry
Regressing into brutality
And this will consume them if left unchecked
They aren’t altering the nature of the world itself
They’re just fundamentally broken people
And their unconscionably destructive behavior
May well usher in a new age for us all
A situation over which they have very little control
Except in their role as the agents of Kali
And from the ashes …