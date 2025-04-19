“No class or group or party in Germany could escape its share of responsibility for the abandonment of the democratic Republic and the advent of Adolf Hitler. The cardinal error of the Germans who opposed Nazism was their failure to unite against it.” (William Shirer, The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich).

History is now calling on Americans to act or become victims of the same fate. We are faced with a low IQ megalomaniac in the White House who, on a daily basis, attacks economic stability, environmental safety, established science, public education, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the courts (including judges and their families), veterans, seniors, labor unions, students, and weaponizes the DOJ against all critics. Legal immigrants who have visas, green cards or valid work permits are being deported and sent to a “gulag” in El Salvador without being given the due process guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. U.S. citizens could be next!

There have been protests against these undemocratic policies in all 50 states with crowds ranging from a few hundred to more than one hundred thousand. If you have not yet joined one of these protests, now is the time to speak out. Otherwise, you will have to explain to your children and grandchildren why you remained silent when fascism was at your doorstep.

El pueblo unido

jamás será vencido

The people united

will never be defeated