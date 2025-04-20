Many activities for Juniors and Seniors come now.

When 16 in 1992 a drunken driver hit me. I could not attend prom and many celebrations. Three hospitals and a therapy clinic made up half of my teenage life.

I can walk okay, and it is a strain dealing with the injuries I received 30-plus years ago: my hearing is damaged, I cannot drive and speak clearly, etc. I’m aware that Santa Ynez Valley Union High School is having Prom on April 26. If going, have a terrific time.

For more than 19 years, I have been trying to bring drinking intelligence to all. Alcohol makes you impaired and people know this. It puzzles me why they, especially teenagers, decide to drive after drinking? Innocent lives have been injured or killed because of behavior like this.

Give any event a noteworthy memory: Prevent yourself and others from driving after drinking. You just saved a life.