I have always supported you and relied on your calling out of what has been happening to our government over the years.

However in this age of 2025 and Mr. Trump being President, I do not see that you are offering any action in Washington to stop him! Congress has the only power to take back its authority regarding government agencies being gutted and letting stand Trump’s stance that “We have declared war” in order to move forward with deportation without due process and being able to raise tariffs!

Senator Sanders, I understand your wanting to hold rallies, but it’s very dangerous to bring thousands of people together and raise their emotional level up and up and up, but then where do people now put that anger? We all need to have a physical release when we can no longer live with the stress in our lives! What do you think your rallies will produce?

As citizens we can show up and vote in the midterms or every four years for a President! You however do have the power to change things in the government! You and everyone else serving in the Senate and House of Representatives! You pass the laws that govern this country! You have all the power.

You need to go after the Republicans and hope they feel the anger of their voters! Afraid that Trump will primary them to being afraid that their voters will primary them if they continue on this course of not standing up to Trump for the sake of our country!

With all due respect, Senator Sanders, we’ve seen the destruction of this government in just three short months. If Congress fails to take its constitutional authority back now, then just what do you think this government will look like by the midterm elections in two years?