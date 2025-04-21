A 2025 Marketing Forecast and Property Laws Update

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Rental Property Association (SBRPA) and the Solvang Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) are hosting the “2025 Marketing Forecast and Property Laws Update”. The Update will be held Thursday, April 24, 2025 from 4:30 PM to 6 PM followed by a Chamber Mixer from 6 PM to 7 PM. The event is being held at the beautiful Solvang Festival Theater and being catered by Solvang’s award-winning Coast Range Restaurant who will be offering appetizers, charcuterie platters and drinks. Members of the SBRPA and the Chamber attend free, all others are $25.

This important event is co-sponsored by DMH Properties & The Radius Group.

Tracy Beard, Executive Director of the Solvang Chamber said “housing and especially rental property, is a critical issue for our area. We are pleased to partner with the SBRPA to host two knowledgeable speakers who will share the latest information, their experience in the field and answer our attendee questions.” She further elaborated, “both landlords and renters are invited and can learn something about this important topic”.

The first speaker will be Steve Golis of Radius Commercial Real Estate. Steve will present “Marketing Forecast” focusing on local real estate and economic sales forecast. Co-Founder of Radius Group, a leading tri-county commercial real estate brokerage, Steve has become the go-to expert in multifamily and commercial sales and is a frequent speaker at industry events. As a long-time supporter of the Valley, Steve has been involved in a variety of organizations, including Rancheros, SB Trail Riders and Old Spanish Days. He has been serving on a board and as an executive member for the Los Padres Council and Outdoor School, as well as an Executive Board member for the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

The second speaker is Attorney Diana Alcala of Kirk & SImas who will speak on “Property Law Updates”, including a review on 2024 laws that took effect in 2025 and what new ones landlords and renters need to anticipate. Diana is bilingual and a native to the Central Coast. She is deeply involved in serving her community and interned as a research associate for the ACLU and also at the Department of Children and Families. She also spent several years volunteering as a Guardian Ad Litem.