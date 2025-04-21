Announcement of Achievement by Local Educational Therapist Dr. Cynthia Z Hansen, EdD, BCET

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Dr. Cynthia Z Hansen of Ventura, California, having met the Association’s requirements in education, training, and experience, is proudly endorsed by the Association of Educational Therapists (AET) as a Board Certified Educational Therapist (BCET), according to an announcement by Pamm Scribner, BCET, AET President.

The Association of Educational Therapists (AET) is the national professional organization dedicated to defining the professional practice of educational therapy, setting standards for ethical practice, and promoting state-of-the-art service delivery through on-going professional development and training programs. AET provides information to the public about educational therapy and facilitates access to educational therapy services.

Educational therapists provide intensive, individualized educational interventions for children and adults with learning disabilities and other learning challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, language processing problems, poor motivation, low academic self-esteem, performance anxiety and poor social, organizational, and/or study skills. Clients may include students needing appropriate school placement or adults needing workplace support.

Educational therapists are well versed in formal and informal assessment as well as a wide range of learning methods and strategies. They communicate with significant members of the client’s world, including family members, teachers, other professionals, and employers, for the purpose of developing an understanding of the client’s needs and appropriate ways to provide support.