Caltrans Completes $3.8 Million Emergency Storm Damage Project on State Route 192 in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans has completed a $3.8 million emergency project to repair significant storm damage on State Route 192 in Santa Barbara County. These repairs addressed damage sustained during heavy storms last year.

This project focused on a section of SR 192 located approximately just west of the State Route 144 intersection. Storms caused a slip-out in this area, where soil movement resulted in overly steep slopes along the roadway. This erosion compromised the highway embankment, eventually leading to the loss of the shoulder and one traffic lane, requiring urgent stabilization efforts.

Repair work included the removal of loose soil, rock and vegetation from the damaged slope. To secure the area and restore the roadway, an approximately 150-foot-long soldier pile retaining wall was constructed. This structure now supports and protects the highway’s shoulder and lanes.

For enhanced safety, a concrete barrier was installed along the top of the new wall, accompanied by a crash cushion system. Additionally, drainage facilities were enhanced to better manage water flow during future heavy rain events and minimize potential erosion.

The contractor for this $3.8 million repair project was Security Paving Company, Inc. of Westlake Village, CA. Caltrans thanks the public for their patience during this project.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

