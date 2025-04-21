Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Highlights Life-Saving Genetic Screening Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Lynch syndrome, a genetic predisposition to colorectal, uterine, and other cancers, is the most common hereditary form of colorectal cancer. To raise awareness about Lynch Syndrome, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is promoting the Lynch Syndrome Education and Assessment Program (LEAP), a vital local resource focused on genetic cancer screening and education.

Launched six years ago at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, LEAP provides Santa Barbara County residents with genetic counseling, cancer screening, and educational resources. Funded by a generous commitment recommended by Richard V. Gunner, trustee of the Dr. Howard R. Bierman and Anthony Granatelli Fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation, LEAP eliminates barriers to care and ensures local patients have access to these life-saving services.

Thanks to this ongoing grant and the support of our community, LEAP has:

• Expanded access to genetic counseling and screenings.

• Raised community awareness about Lynch syndrome and its risks.

• Strengthened partnerships and collaboration with leading genetic counseling programs nationwide.

• From 2019-2024, provided counseling and testing for 255 patients with a personal history of colon or uterine cancer and 443 patients with a family history of colon or uterine cancer, leading to the successful identification of individuals with Lynch syndrome or other genetic risk factors.

“Early detection through genetic counseling significantly improves patient survival rates, enables less invasive treatments, and can even prevent cancer through proactive measures,” shares Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation. “Programs like LEAP make these life-changing services accessible, ensuring that residents of our community have every possible advantage in fighting hereditary cancers.”

Community members are encouraged to speak with their healthcare providers about their family history of cancer to determine if genetic counseling may be beneficial. To learn more about LEAP, please call the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Genetic Counseling Department at 805-879-5653.

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The Cancer Foundation is the leading nonprofit fundraising and grant-making institution dedicated to cancer care in Santa Barbara County. The Cancer Foundation is the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, the leading provider of cancer care on the central coast. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.