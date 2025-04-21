CAUSE Action Fund Hosts 2025 Leadership Awards Reception in Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM PDT.

Location: Cabrillo Pavilion, 1118 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Santa Barbara, CA — CAUSE Action Fund is proud to announce its 2025 Leadership Awards Reception, a celebratory gathering to honor grassroots leaders and build momentum for community-led political change. The event will take place on Saturday, April 26th from 2:00 to 4:30 PM at the Cabrillo Pavilion, located at 1118 E Cabrillo Blvd in Santa Barbara.

Theme: Building Electoral Power from the Grassroots Up

Food & Drinks. Live Music & Mingling. Silent Auction.

Brief Program Highlighting CAUSE Action’s Work

Awards Ceremony Honoring Local Changemakers

The event will recognize recipients of the prestigious 2025 Dolores Huerta Grassroots Leader Awards and the Corazón Award, celebrating their dedication to advancing equity, civic engagement, and justice in the region. And this year, we’re thrilled to announce that this year’s Corazón Award goes to Primitiva Hernandez with the 805UndocuFund!

CAUSE Action Fund invites supporters, activists, and community members to come together for an inspiring afternoon alongside a cross-section of the progressive community. Attendees will have the opportunity to support CAUSE Action’s mission to mobilize voters, empower underrepresented communities, and build long-term political power.

Tickets and donations are available at: https://givebutter.com/CAUSEACTION2025

About Primitiva

Primitiva Hernandez is the Executive Director of 805UndocuFund, serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. An immigrant from Mexico and a DACA recipient, she has lived in the California Central Coast since childhood and is the daughter of farmworker parents. Her personal experience as an undocumented college student and working parent fuels her dedication to immigrant rights and supporting the undocumented community. With over ten years of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector and local housing authorities, Primitiva was recently recommended to join the Hispanas Organized for Political Equity Institute. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Studies from Antioch University Santa Barbara and an Associate’s Degree from Santa Barbara City College.