Celebrate Ellwood Mesa’s 20th Anniversary on Saturday, May 17

Ellwood Mesa is celebrating an important milestone and we hope you will mark it with us on Saturday, May 17th! Join us for a fun-filled day where we will gather to honor the heroes of Ellwood’s remarkable past and inspire a new generation of stewards to benefit its future. Whether you helped protect Ellwood decades ago or are just discovering its magic, this event is for you! Come to Ellwood Elementary (7686 Hollister Avenue) at 11am for a Tribute Ceremony, then from 12pm – 4pm enjoy a community celebration with activities across the street at Sperling Preserve. Watch this short video invite with all the details in English and Spanish.

City of Goleta Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson said, “Make a day of it! Bring or purchase a picnic lunch and come celebrate Ellwood with us! This occasion marks the extraordinary effort by so many that led to establishing the Ellwood Mesa Sperling Preserve in 2005 for everyone to enjoy.”

All events are free. Here is a schedule of activities:

8:30am: Fun Run – A non-competitive, scenic 5K-ish run through the eucalyptus forest and along the bluffs. Sponsored and organized by the Santa Barbara Half Marathon. Park at Ellwood Elementary, then cross the street. The run starts at Sperling Preserve.

11:00am: Bike the Bluffs – A community celebration on wheels! This is a family-friendly bike ride from Isla Vista through Ellwood Mesa. We will ride at a slow pace, mostly on trails. Bring your off-road, gravel, or adventure bikes. Sponsored and organized by MOVE Santa Barbara County.

11:00am – 12:00pm: Tribute to Ellwood – Past, Present and Future. Hear the inspiring story of Ellwood Mesa by those who helped protect this beautiful sanctuary from development. Tribute will be held at Ellwood Elementary (7686 Hollister Avenue).

12:00pm – 4:00pm: Fun & Nature Activities – Join us at Sperling Preserve for fun activities for kids, adults, and the whole community: a guided bird walk, nature journaling, classical music in the grove, kite-flying, scavenger hunt, bubbles, a fire safety discussion and more!

Other Details

Pedal to the Party! Skip the traffic, love the planet—ride your bike to the event! Free bike valet provided by MOVE Santa Barbara County. For those driving, parking will be available in the Sperling Preserve parking lot and Ellwood School parking lot. If anyone needs a wheelchair for the venue, Freedom Trax off-road wheelchairs will be available and provided by NatureTrack.

Picnic Lunch for purchase provided by Mo’s To-Go, a fully inclusive scratch kitchen where your order supports people with disabilities. 10% of each purchase will be donated to Friends of the Ellwood Mesa.

Submit a Story: If you have a story about the 1990-2005 campaign to save Ellwood as well as current efforts to enhance the monarch butterfly habitat and ensure Ellwood is safe and accessible for generations to come, send it to ellwoodfriends.org/stories. View the stories already submitted for inspiration.

This event is not possible without the help of sponsors and community partners. Thank you to: Appfolio, Patricia Bragg Foundation, Kevin Gleason Fine Art, Santa Barbara Foundation, Sierra Club – Santa Barbara-Ventura Chapter, Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, eji event co., LegacyWorks, Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation and Santa Barbara Half Marathon.

Activities provided by Ellwood Friends, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, Environmental Defense Center, Move Santa Barbara County, NatureTrack, Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council, Santa Barbara Zoo, Sierra Club Santa Barbara-Ventura Chapter, The Skunk Corner, and Wilderness Youth Project.

For information on Ellwood Mesa’s 20th anniversary celebration, visit ellwoodfriends.org.