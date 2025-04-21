Deputy Hernandez Honored with National Law and Order Outstanding Performance Award

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Deputy Sheriff Lizbett Hernandez was honored last Thursday with the Military Order of World Wars, Colonel George C. Woolsey Chapter 113 National Law and Order Outstanding Performance Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates Deputy Hernandez’s exceptional service, dedication, and impact both within the Sheriff’s Office and the broader community.

Since joining the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office in 2019, Deputy Hernandez has distinguished herself through heroic actions and exemplary professionalism. Her notable contributions include saving an opioid overdose patient and an individual choking on food in 2023, as well as her investigative work in 2024 that led to the swift identification and apprehension of a shooting suspect within 48 hours. As a Field Training Officer, Deputy Hernandez mentors new deputies with empathy, integrity, and leadership, setting a high standard for professionalism. She also serves on the Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit, supporting critical operations such as patrol, crowd control, and search and rescue during events like Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days and Deltopia.

Deputy Hernandez’s commitment extends beyond law enforcement duties. In a heartwarming gesture, she and two fellow female deputies surprised a 7-year-old girl with a police-themed birthday party at a local campground, bringing balloons and cupcakes to celebrate the child’s aspirations of a career in law enforcement. This act of kindness left a lasting impression on the young girl and her family, showcasing Deputy Hernandez’s role as a community role model.

In addition to her service with the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Hernandez is a dedicated Sergeant in the Army National Guard, with over a decade of military service. Enlisting in 2010, she served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom (2012-2013) and has supported domestic responses to civil unrest and natural disasters. Her military commendations include the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and NATO Medal, among others. Currently assigned to the Garrison Training Center at Camp San Luis Obispo, she continues to train soldiers, bringing the same values of discipline and service to her Sheriff’s Office duties.

“Deputy Hernandez exemplifies the core principles of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office through her unwavering work ethic, integrity, and compassion,” said Sheriff Bill Brown. “Her ability to balance her roles as a deputy, mentor, and active National Guard member while making a positive impact on our community is truly remarkable. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office extends its heartfelt congratulations to Deputy Hernandez for this distinguished honor and thanks her for her continued service to our community and country.