Disaster Relief Agency’s Innovative Sustainability Steps Reduce Emissions, Freight and Foster Repurposing of Supplies

Santa Barbara — While responding to the world’s hot zones after disaster, ShelterBox delivers life-saving supplies with a clear intent to have as little environmental impact as relief work allows, with a record 120 million people forcibly displaced across the globe.

Plastic reduction. ShelterBox has eliminated more than a half million non-essential plastic items in the last few years. ShelterBox replaced problem packaging with paper alternatives for items like kitchen sets.

Fostering Repurposing of Supplies In Morocco, villagers reused wooden shipping pallets as flooring or box springs to help protect bedding against damp ground. In Mozambique, people took tarpaulin packaging straps to make doors and walls in camp latrines, giving women more privacy. In the Philippines, leftover tarps were stitched together to make massive sheets for roofs, walls and fishermen’s sheds.

Environmentally friendly aid items. ShelterBox uses environmentally friendly alternatives for many of our aid items, including blankets, sleeping mats, buckets, and tarpaulins. ShelterBox procures many items from local vendors and manufacturers in disaster zones, cutting emissions and enhancing the local economy.

Freight emissions. ShelterBox moves stock by sea freight when possible, trimming jet fuel emissions. ShelterBox stores aid supplies in Panama, West Africa, Belgium, Dubai and The Philippines, reducing emissions and shortening response time to disasters.

“How to operate sustainably is embedded into everything we do at ShelterBox,” said ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray. “From the materials we use, to how to reuse items and recycle packaging, we have a responsibility not to harm the communities we are looking to help. At ShelterBox, we are continually working to improve our practices, including locally sourcing aid, removing hundreds of thousands of single-use plastics and more.”

ShelterBox has helped nearly three million people worldwide since its founding, is rated 100% on Charity Navigator and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, including this year, for its work in the world’s worst disaster zones.

