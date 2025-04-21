Downtown Santa Barbara to Host All Gaucho Reunion 2025 Kick-Off Block Party

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready for a weekend of Gaucho pride! The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is excited to announce the Downtown Kick-Off Block Party for the All Gaucho Reunion 2025, bringing the UCSB celebration to the heart of downtown.

On Thursday, April 24th, from 5pm to 8pm, the community is invited to gather on the 500 block of State Street for an evening of Gaucho spirit and fun.

“We’re thrilled to kick off All Gaucho Reunion 2025 with a Downtown Block Party that brings the UCSB community together in the heart of Santa Barbara,” said Samantha Putnam, Executive Director of the UC Santa Barbara Alumni Association. “It’s a true celebration of Gaucho spirit—welcoming alumni, locals, and visitors alike. Guests can enjoy food and drink specials from The Cruisery, Dusk, Institutional Ale, and Santa Barbara Pizza House, plus live music from DJ Darla Bea and the Brasscals, exciting giveaways, and appearances by special alumni guests including Mayor Randy Rowse and Councilmembers Gutierrez and Santamaria. It’s shaping up to be an unforgettable evening of pride, connection, and celebration on the 500 block of State Street.”

This exciting event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the All Gaucho Reunion page: https://www.alumni.ucsb.edu/events/all-gaucho-reunion.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing cleanliness, security, and business support in the downtown district, providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents.

For more information on DSBIA’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit www.DowntownSB.org.