Founder of Restoration Hardware joins Board of Habitat Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, CA—Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is pleased to announce that Stephen Gordon has joined the Board of Directors.

Gordon, who is best known for founding Restoration Hardware and taking it from a small storefront in Eureka, California, to a world-wide retail brand, joined the Habitat Santa Barbara Board in March 2025.

“We are honored to welcome Stephen to the Board of Directors. He has demonstrated his passion, humility, and commitment to the mission through volunteering with the organization on a construction jobsite before joining the board,” said Jessica Wishan de L’Arbre, Habitat Santa Barbara CEO. “We are excited to have his significant business acumen and retail expertise onboard as we continue our search for another ReStore space.”

Stephen grew up in a small town in upstate New York, 60 miles south of Montreal. “When I was growing up, if you worked hard, you could own a house,” Gordon notes. “I have long been enamored with Habitat for Humanity’s mission, and I’m focused on helping to make homeownership a reality for others despite significant current challenges.”

While his professional training is that of a psychologist, Stephen built his career as a retailer, founding Restoration Hardware and serving as the company’s Chairman & CEO for over 20 years. During this time, he opened over 100 stores, building catalog and manufacturing divisions, and taking the company public. Seven years after the public offering Stephen resigned to take the position of CEO of Sundance for the company’s founder Robert Redford, growing the business and profits substantively during his five years at the helm. After a stint in brand consulting, Stephen founded and ran Guideboat Co; the company was acquired in 2018, only five years post-commencement.

“Re-opening a ReStore would allow us to once again divert waste from local landfills and sell gently used building materials at a fraction of the retail price, with proceeds benefitting our mission. We are delighted to have Stephen’s leadership as we embark on this next chapter at Habitat Santa Barbara,” said Jan Hubbell, President of the Board.

Stephen has three children, six grandchildren, and lives in Santa Barbara with his wife Anja.

About Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County:

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is a local nonprofit established in 2000, committed to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Habitat Santa Barbara serves communities from Carpinteria to Gaviota. Habitat homeowners build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new local homes for 84 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair over 200 homes in Santa Barbara’s south county. Habitat Santa Barbara is a Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity organization. For more information, visit www.sbhabitat.org, or contact Susan Renehan at (805) 456-9548 or susan@sbhabitat.org.