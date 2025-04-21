St. Mark’s in the Valley Hosts Annual Classic Fundraiser on May 10

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOS OLIVOS, CA – St. Mark’s in the Valley is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Classic fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, May 10, from 5:30-8:30 PM at the church in Los Olivos.

The Classic is a must-attend evening featuring a delicious dinner, provided by local catering group Jake Francis and Valley Piggery, and an exciting live auction, led by parishioner and always-entertaining auctioneer Andrew Firestone. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on an array of exclusive items and experiences, all while contributing to a vital cause. Last year’s event was a tremendous success, raising $185,000 (net)—and this year, organizers aim to break that record!

“This event makes it possible for St. Mark’s to keep its doors open to the community, offering a space for creativity, connection, and service,” said Rev. Scott Claassen, Interim Rector at St. Mark’s.

“The Spring Classic sells out every year, so we encourage guests to secure their tickets now and join us for a spectacular spring evening, benefitting this beloved church and its community.”

This highly anticipated evening directly supports the Episcopal church’s mission to serve as an open community center and arts venue, providing no-fee access to more than 85 community groups and organizations.

“For many years, the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community has held a number of events, services, and programs at St. Mark’s,” said Shoshanah Schwartz, Vice President, Programs for the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.

“As a small congregation without a building of our own, we are incredibly grateful to have access to the beautiful facilities and welcoming environment at St. Mark’s. We feel as if this is our place, too.”

“Our sense of belonging here is a wonderful feeling. As noted in the 1939 movie, The Wizard of Oz, there’s no place like home. We have found a home here at St. Mark’s.”

Funds raised from the Classic allow St. Mark’s in the Valley to maintain its commitment to open doors, open hearts, and a community focus. Don’t miss this extraordinary night of generosity, camaraderie, and celebration!

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities:

Platinum Sponsorship: $5,000 (includes a reserved table for 10 guests)

$5,000 (includes a reserved table for 10 guests) Individual Tickets: $200 per person

Tickets and additional event details are available at www.smitv.org.

Auction Highlights:

Cocktails on the Sea – Take in the sunset views of Santa Barbara on an enchanting sea excursion for 20 on the Rusack Family’s Torqua, an 86-foot Ocean Alexander luxurious motor yacht.

– Take in the sunset views of Santa Barbara on an enchanting sea excursion for 20 on the Rusack Family’s Torqua, an 86-foot Ocean Alexander luxurious motor yacht. Welsh Wanderlust – Adventure to the sweeping northwest coast of Wales with a spectacular 7-night stay in an idyllic 2-bedroom cottage on the scenic Llyn Peninsula.

– Adventure to the sweeping northwest coast of Wales with a spectacular 7-night stay in an idyllic 2-bedroom cottage on the scenic Llyn Peninsula. Carmina Children’s Party – Celebrate your young one(s) at Rancho Carmina with a ranch party for 40, delicious cake by Solvang Bakery, bounce house, and catering, donated by Hayley Firestone and family.

– Celebrate your young one(s) at Rancho Carmina with a ranch party for 40, delicious cake by Solvang Bakery, bounce house, and catering, donated by Hayley Firestone and family. Study for an Archway – A unique and exquisite sculpture by local artist, Joe Castle.

Formed in 1926 and serving the Santa Ynez Valley at its present location in downtown Los Olivos since 1979, St. Mark’s practices a spacious Christianity and welcomes people of all faiths or none. St. Mark’s is a no-fee community center for nonprofit groups and community meetings, an arts venue for musical and cultural events, a welcome center for residents and area visitors, and home to a vibrant Episcopal parish. St. Mark’s in the Valley Episcopal Church and Preschool is located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441.