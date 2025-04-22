Blue Sky Center and Quail Springs Announce 2025 Cuyama Water Justice Fellowships

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Since the beginning of 2025, Blue Sky Center, in collaboration with Quail Springs, is hosting artists to engage the residents of the Cuyama Valley on issues of groundwater and water justice that directly affect their lives. Artists are creating fun, all-ages, inclusive activities and events, working directly with the 1,100 residents of the agricultural Cuyama Valley.

The 2025 Cuyama Water Justice Fellowship is part of the larger project “Building the Cuyama Valley Coalition of Water Stewards” led by Quail Springs, supported by Blue Sky Center. This project aims to involve and engage the residents of the Cuyama Valley on conversations and advocacy related to the critical issue of water use and sustainability. The Cuyama Basin is “critically overdrafted” according to the Department of Water Resources.