Coffee, Community and Chilaquiles Coming Up on May 3rd at Home Plate Grill

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 22, 2025 – We are hoping to knock it out of the park with our upcoming Coffee and Community taking place on Saturday, May 3rd from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Home Plate Grill located behind the 7-Eleven at 7398 Calle Real. It’s a great opportunity to mingle with Mayor Paula Perotte and get to know our newest City Councilmember Jennifer Smith (District 3). Bring your friends and family and come enjoy a hot cup of coffee with your west Goleta neighbors and get in the Cinco De Mayo spirit by ordering up the restaurant’s famous Chilaquiles dish (available for purchase).

Make sure to bring any questions or concerns you have about your neighborhood. We look forward to a great morning of conversation and connection with you. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

The gathering is also a great opportunity to support a local restaurant. Home Plate Grill has been in business at this location for almost ten years! Depending on the weather, the gathering will be centered on the outdoor patio with indoor seating available as well. There will be a coloring table set-up to keep the kids occupied.

We hope to see you for Coffee & Community and potentially Chilaquiles on May 3!

The City holds a Coffee & Community event in each of its four Districts throughout the year. To find out what district you are in, plug in your address into our interactive Know Your District Map: https://tinyurl.com/GoletaInteractiveMap.