First SBCC Alumni Speaker Series Event Features Alumnus Mark Korte-Nahabedian

Santa Barbara, CA – On March 27, 2025, the SBCC Foundation hosted its first Alumni Speaker Series event featuring Mark Korte-Nahabedian, SBCC alumnus and Corporate Affairs Advisor at Chevron. The event took place at the Fé Bland Forum on campus, starting with a networking reception on the patio that gave attendees an opportunity to connect with SBCC alumni, students, donors, and community partners over light refreshments.

Mark discussed his professional path and shared personal stories from his time as a geology student at SBCC to his impactful career in corporate affairs, sustainability, and community engagement. Some of his roles at Chevron have included serving as a Low Carbon Coordinator, responsible for energy transition and coordinating carbon intensity reduction activities, and leading teams that perform geologic characterization for carbon capture, utilization and sequestration.

Sharing insight into his journey from SBCC to his current position, Mark pointed out that the education he received at SBCC prepared him for a perfectly tailored career that combines a knowledge of geology, ocean conservation (he’s also a diver), and community outreach. He noted that SBCC faculty are incredible mentors who instill confidence in students by offering professional networking opportunities, field trips, and personal guidance. He’s still in touch with some of his favorite professors.

“The education my classmates and I received in SBCC’s Earth and Planetary Sciences department built our foundational skills up to a level that was like putting rockets on our roller skates,” Mark said. “Our cohort that transferred to UCSB was very good, and very prepared.”

Emma Horanic, Director of the SBCC Marine Diving Technology Program, served as emcee for the evening. She asked thoughtful questions and kept their talk lively with quips, humor, and some of her own experiences as a professional diver. During the Q&A, a student asked about job opportunities and how to qualify for various kinds of positions. Emma and Mark agreed that SBCC provides a strong foundation, and that many opportunities are open to graduates who work hard and want to keep learning.

The SBCC Foundation looks forward to hosting more Alumni Speaker Series events. Sign up at SBCC Alumni Connect to stay up to date with alumni news and events.

About the SBCC Foundation

The SBCC Foundation has provided Santa Barbara City College with private philanthropic support since 1976, serving as the vehicle through which individuals and organizations may invest in the college and its students.

As an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization and partner to SBCC, the SBCC Foundation awards approximately $5 million annually for the SBCC Promise, student success programs, scholarships, book grants, emergency funds, and more. For nearly 50 years, the resources raised and managed by the SBCC Foundation have supported SBCC students as they prepare for careers, transfer to four-year universities, and pursue lifelong learning goals.

In 2016, the Foundation launched the SBCC Promise, offering all recent, local high school graduates the opportunity to attend SBCC full-time at no cost. The SBCC Promise relies entirely on private support and covers all required fees, books, and supplies for up to two years. To date, more than 7,000 students have participated. By removing financial barriers, the SBCC Promise ensures that SBCC’s life-changing educational programs are fully accessible to all local students.