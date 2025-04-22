Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

City staff

Bulky item drop off at Brandon School

Young volunteers weighing the trash they collected

MarBorg Touch-A-Truck

Volunteers (photo courtesy of Tidy Seas)

GOLETA, CA, April 22, 2025 – On this Earth Day, the City is pleased to release the results of its Third Annual Beautify Goleta Earth Day Celebration held this past Saturday, April 19th in western Goleta. Over 90 volunteers collected 317 pounds of trash from Evergreen Park and the surrounding neighborhoods. Additionally, more than 8,000 pounds of bulky items were dropped off by 115 vehicles at Brandon Elementary School. From hauling bulky items to sipping on free coffee, it was a celebration of sustainability with heart—and a lot of hustle.

City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Project Manager Dan Rowell said, “Sunshine, community spirit and a whole lot of horn honking made for a memorable event. The occasion was powered by a coalition of committed residents, volunteers, and organizations, all working together. The turnout and comradery is proof of just how serious Goletans are about keeping their city clean and beautiful.”

Thanks to Elubia’s Kitchen for fueling the volunteers with delicious food and coffee. Another highlight was MarBorg Industries Touch-a-Truck activity. Both kids and adults alike were thrilled to climb aboard, honk the horn, and see the truck’s automated arm in action—an awesome peek into what goes into keeping Goleta clean.

The event also featured educational tables from the City of Goleta, local eco-business Mission Refill helping kids make zero waste bird feeders, and nonprofit superhero Tidy Seas as the event’s team captain.

Tidy Seas volunteers have removed tons of trash from our coasts, including abandoned lobster traps and ocean debris, earning admiration from across the community. Be part of a movement by signing up to be part of this group at https://www.tidyseas.org/.

A huge shoutout to the Beautify Goleta team for bringing everyone together for this impactful Earth Day celebration. And remember—every day, not just Earth Day, is a chance to make a difference. Here are five easy ways to be more sustainable in Goleta:

Bring your own bags, bottles, and containers when shopping or dining out. Support local farmers’ markets and reduce your food miles. Bike or walk when you can—Goleta’s beautiful for a reason! Join a local cleanup event (like Tidy Seas or Beautify Goleta—hint hint). Be water-wise—shorter showers, native plants, and fixing those drips!

Want to keep the momentum going? Follow @TidySeas and @CityofGoleta on social media to get involved.

Mark your calendars for the next big event: Beautify Goleta’s Plastic Free July Cleanup on Saturday, July 19th, 2025. Let’s keep Goleta gorgeous, one clean-up at a time. Learn more about Beautify Goleta www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.