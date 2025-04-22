In Memoriam: Steve Hyslop 1954–2025

I first met Steve Hyslop at Chuck’s Steak House when he was hired as our newest dishwasher. He was tall and athletic, and other than those two traits, we had a lot in common. We both worked while going to school, weren’t clear on exactly what the future would hold, and neither had any inkling that we would end up with restaurant careers going forward.

Steve (nickname “Slop”) worked his way up through the ranks as busboy, waiter, bartender, and eventually assistant manager. His wicked sense of humor was on display frequently, inventing new cocktails with unique names, such as “Marty Feldman Eyes,” which I believe involved green cherries and blue curaçao, but not sure what else.

Steve Hyslop | Credit: Courtesy

Slop was an amazing athlete who usually dominated whatever sport we played and was an “almost” rock star in the land of garage bands. Adulthood grabbed the reins when he met and married the love of his life, Karen. After a while, I left to open Paradise Café, and Slop became the general manager at Chuck’s, eventually becoming a partner in the Waterfront Grill/Endless Summer Bar at the harbor.

Steve was extremely quick-witted and hardworking, and he became a leader in the local hospitality industry. At the same time, he coached his daughter’s sports teams and got involved in various community business organizations.

Steve, Karen, Nicole, and Lindsey Hyslop | Credit: Courtesy

Shorts and Hawaiian shirts made up approximately 100 percent of his public wardrobe. He was encouraged to attend the Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet and, in a sea of blazers and business suits, found himself red-faced on stage while, in his usual fashion choice, he was surprised to be named Business Person of the Year.

Steve will be missed by many, including me. We shared business trajectories, bosses, and business partners, but most of all, knocking back the occasional “Marty Feldman Eyes.”

Fair winds, Slop, old friend!