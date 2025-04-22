SBART Press Luncheon: Austin Downing and Liv Plourde Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

The league championship races have reached their climax as local coaches previewed the final stretch of the regular season at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Liv Plourde of San Marcos High girls’ lacrosse and Austin Downing of San Marcos High boys’ golf and baseball were honored as SBART Athletes of the Week.

Downing shot a 69 (-1) in the Royals win over Santa Barbara and followed that up with a 73 (+1) in a victory over Dos Pueblos.He has emerged as a consistent contender for the Royals as a sophomore. San Marcos remains unbeaten in the Channel League.

Liv Plourde is the top goal scorer in the history of San Marcos High girls’ lacrosse. photo credit: Victor Bryant

Plourde scored four goals in a 19-2 win over Thacher and added four more goals and five assists in an 18-4 victory over Dos Pueblos. In the process Plourde set the San Marcos High girls lacrosse program record for career goals. The Royals are 16-2 overall and 9-0 in Channel league play.

Crosstown Showdown

The Santa Barbara and San Marcos boys’ volleyball teams will match up with the Channel League title on the line Tuesday night. If the Dons win they will set the stage for a three-way tie in the Channel League standings with San Marcos and Dos Pueblos. If San Marcos wins they will claim an outright Channel League Championship.

“It’s a crucial opportunity and we’re going to have senior night,” said Santa Barbara High coach Chad Arneson, who brought seniors Theo Zapata and Carter Hubbard to the press luncheon.

SBCC Swimming Wins WSC Championship

The SBCC women’s swimming team captured the Western State Conference title this past weekend. It is the Vaqueros’ tenth consecutive WSC Championship and they accomplished the feat in dominating fashion accumulating 840 points.