Building Safer Communities Together with Measure A

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – The long-awaited traffic safety project between Santa Maria and Guadalupe was completed in 2024 with a new traffic signal installed at Highway 166 and Black Road, funded by Measure A.

The project is one of several highlighted in the newly released Measure A 2024 Annual Report, which outlines how the voter-approved transportation sales tax continues to deliver on its promises to improve safety and mobility throughout Santa Barbara County.

“The Measure A Annual Report is an important tool for transparency and accountability,” said Marjie KIRN, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG). “It reflects our commitment to delivering on the promises made to voters to invest in projects that improve safety, accessibility, and quality of life in every community. We’re proud of the progress made and remain focused on maximizing the impact of every Measure A dollar.”

This year’s report, “Building Safer Communities Together,” highlights progress made through $65 million in Measure A investments and the highest annual revenue collected since the program began. Funded projects include major highway and road improvements, expanded pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, enhanced public transit, and targeted safety upgrades for students, seniors, and people with disabilities.

Notable accomplishments include the addition of carpool lanes on the Highway 101 corridor between Carpinteria and Montecito, continued progress on the redesign of Cathedral Oaks Road to support active transportation, and opening a new multi-use path at Santa Barbara Junior High School. Nearly 7,000 students in the Orcutt Union School District will benefit from the focused North County Safe Routes to School/Bike Pedestrian Program.

Measure A also supported lower transit fares for seniors and people with disabilities, introduced cutting-edge technology for road maintenance in the City of Santa Maria, and funded the 15th annual CycleMAYnia, a monthlong countywide celebration of national bike month.

The 2024 report features a new visual dashboard that allows the public to track the status of funded projects easily. The report also details regional investments in North County and the South Coast, aligning with the Measure’s voter-approved funding structure.

The Measure A 2024 Annual Report is available at www.sbcag.org. SBCAG invites the public to review the report and learn more about ongoing efforts to improve transportation across Santa Barbara County.

ABOUT MEASURE A:

Voters approved a slate of transportation projects and programs for Measure A by 79% in November 2008. Spending is divided into three categories: 13.4 percent to relieve traffic congestion and improve safety on U.S. Highway 101 in the South Coast and 43.3 percent each for North County and South Coast for high-priority transportation projects, including local street improvements, increasing transportation opportunities for transit-dependent residents including the elderly and disabled, building safer walking and bike routes to school and providing increased opportunities for carpool and vanpool programs.

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments administers Measure A according to strict accountability provisions, including annual independent financial audits and public review of expenditures by the Measure A Citizen’s Oversight Committee.