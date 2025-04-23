Any man who flouts the rule of law should not be president. Any man who breaks the law and is convicted should not be president. Any man who steals from the people should not be president. Any man who lies and cheats should not be president. Any man who denies the existence of constitutional law should not be president. Any man who causes an insurrection toward the nation should not be president. Any man who vilifies one group over another should not be president. Any man who cheats at golf should not be president. Any man who cheats God out of the grace of His love should not be president. Any man who belittles others should not be president. Any man who causes the death of others for personal or political reasons should not be president.

Being a loudmouth craven bully does not qualify somebody for the presidency.

We are not wealthy as a nation for the sake of this foul, fetid man, we are wealthy for the sake of others and the commonwealth of our people, and because of our motto, E Pluribus Unum, out of many, one.