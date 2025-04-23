Montessori Center School Reimagines Annual Jog-a-Thon as Community-Focused Student Service Initiative Supporting Former Student, Ava Decker’s Legacy Foundation, Glimmers Childhood Cancer Foundation, Whose Mission is to Advance Pediatric Cancer Research

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – April 18, 2025 – Montessori Center School (MCS) has transformed its longstanding jog-a-thon tradition into a powerful, student-led service learning experience. For the first time, this year’s event—Jog-a-Thon 2025: Run for Glimmers Childhood Cancer Foundation—will channel 100% of proceeds directly to pediatric cancer research and support services for families navigating childhood cancer diagnoses in honor of former student, Ava Decker, by highlighting her legacy foundation.

Honoring the Life and Legacy of Ava Decker

The event is inspired by and dedicated to Ava Decker, a former MCS student who was diagnosed in 2022 with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer. Ava’s journey with MCS began in infancy and continued through her elementary years, where her joy, creativity, and love of learning deeply touched those around her.

Ava was not only a student; she was a young changemaker. Before her passing in 2024, she founded the Glimmers Childhood Cancer Foundation to bring hope, support, and awareness to other children facing cancer. Her mother, Vanessa Decker, a dedicated parent leader at MCS, chaired multiple school galas and worked closely with staff and families to support the school’s mission and build MCS community.

Today, Glimmers Childhood Cancer Foundation continues Ava’s mission of funding essential pediatric cancer research, directly supporting families undergoing treatment, and raising awareness to advance care for children affected by cancer.

A New Model for Student Impact

With this reimagined jog-a-thon, Montessori Center School is introducing a service learning model that empowers students to connect physical effort with civic action. “Our students are not just running laps—they’re learning what it means to step up for others,” said Vanessa Jackson, Head of School. “This service learning event is a tangible way to show Montessori Center School students the power of compassion and being positive changemakers in their local community.”

Funds raised through this year’s jog-a-thon will support Glimmers’ three key pillars:

Funding cutting-edge pediatric cancer research





Supporting children and families at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital





Inspiring advocacy and awareness for childhood cancer care





Montessori Center School will donate 100% of the proceeds to the Glimmers Childhood Cancer Foundation to support these initiatives, turning community engagement into meaningful progress.

About Montessori Center School

Montessori Center School is a private, independent Montessori school in Santa Barbara, CA, serving students from 18 months through sixth grade. Grounded in whole-child development, academic inquiry, and global citizenship, MCS nurtures confident, compassionate learners committed to making a difference.

Learn more at www.mcssb.org

About Glimmers Childhood Cancer Foundation

Founded by Ava Decker, Glimmers is a Santa Barbara-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting children facing cancer. The foundation funds pediatric cancer research, supports families undergoing treatment, and builds advocacy for improved care and cures.

Learn more at www.glimmersfoundation.org or follow @glimmersfoundation on Instagram and Facebook.