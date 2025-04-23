Santa Barbara Chief Gordon Chosen for National PAL Chiefs’ and Sheriffs’ Council

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Chief Kelly Gordon of the Santa Barbara Police Department was in Washington D.C. this month to take her place as a founding member of the National Police Activities/Athletic League’s Chiefs’ and Sheriffs’ Council. “Chief Gordon’s dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of the young people she serves makes her a valuable member of the Council,” said National PAL CEO Chris Hill, who built a PAL chapter in New Jersey while serving as a police sergeant. Chief Gordon is the only California official selected for the council, which also includes the chief of the Washington D.C. police department, the Police Commissioner of Philadelphia, and the Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Chiefs’ and Sheriffs’ Council and to support National PAL’s mission of empowering youth through positive relationships with law enforcement,” said Chief Kelly Gordon. “As someone who benefited from strong mentors growing up, I know firsthand how powerful programs like PAL can be in helping young people see their potential. When we invest in our young people, we invest in the future of our communities.”

“We are going to lean on the Chiefs’ and Sheriffs’ Council for guidance as National PAL evolves and grows to provide new assets and support to our local chapters,” said Kenneth Ragland, president of organization’s corporate board of directors – also a retired Police Sergeant and founder of the PAL chapter in Henrico County, Va. Creating the Chiefs’ and Sheriffs’ Council is part of a rejuvenation and redirection of the national organization, which has been serving local chapters since the 1940s. There are now more than 300 PAL chapters. “The mentoring, support, and example that police officers provide to the youth who enter these programs is probably as important as the sports and activities,” CEO Hill said. “Everyone likes to win a contest, but PAL chapters can help young people find the right path to a good future – to win in life.”