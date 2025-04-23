Santa Barbara Hosts First-Ever Latin Festival and Salsa Social

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – May 3, 2025 – The Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara (BCACSB) is thrilled to announce the first-ever Santa Barbara Latin Festival and Salsa Social, taking place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Alhecama Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara. Experience the best of Latin culture for an exciting evening of music, dance, cuisine, and community celebration.

The event will open with a salsa dance lesson led by acclaimed instructor Erika Martin Del Campo, followed by live music and social dancing with Invasion Latina, one of the region’s most popular salsa bands. Attendees will enjoy electrifying dance performances by A Mi Manera Dance Company and Brazilian feathered Samba dancers from Agua Doce Dance Company. In addition to the entertainment, guests will have the opportunity to experience authentic Brazilian cuisine, a raffle with exciting prizes, and other festive surprises throughout the night.

This family-friendly event is open to all ages, and BCACSB encourages community members to attend and take part in this unique cultural celebration. Tickets are available for $15 in advance online and will be $25 at the door. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, BCACSB invites attendees to consider making an additional charitable donation to support its mission of providing cultural arts education throughout the Santa Barbara region.

The Santa Barbara Latin Festival and Salsa Social will be held at the Alhecama Theatre, located at 215 A East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA. Space is limited, so get your tickets today!

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.brazildaysb.com/salsasocial or call 805-229-6080.

About the Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara:

The Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara (BCACSB) is a 501c3 Nonprofit formed in 2012 in recognition of the transformational power of the Brazilian cultural arts. This transformational power is harnessed by Mestre Mariano Silva and his team as they empower individuals and build community through cultural art classes. Each class and event is an opportunity for participants to experience the joy and rich tradition of self-expression through music, dance, and culture. The BCACSB empowers community members through arts education, inspiring creative self-expression to move beyond physical, mental and emotional challenges. With martial arts, dance, drumming, language and music we encourage our community to embrace diversity and embody self-confidence through classes for all ages and levels. BCACSB enhances the vibrancy of Santa Barbara and beyond by providing space for community members of all ages to come together to learn and grow through art including: