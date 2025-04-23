Seduction of the Senses: A Multi-Sensory Community Gathering

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

When: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Strange Family Tasting Room, 2933 Grand Ave, Los Olivos, CA

Los Olivos, CA – On May 8, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, immerse yourself in an evening designed to captivate and delight your senses at the Strange Family Tasting Room. This unique event showcases the collaborative efforts of three local businesses, each contributing to a sensory-rich experience.

The event promises an enchanting journey through taste, smell, feel, and sight. Set within the aesthetically captivating Strange Family Tasting Room, guests will enjoy an evening exploring a multitude of senses.

Along with wine tasting and mocktail delights, still life paintings of artist Michelle Juliet Feldman will be exhibited, Chef Brittany Rice of Rustik Farm Co. will enhance the taste dimension with expertly paired small bites, accompanying four of Strange Family’s finest wines. Additionally, Cassaundra Einolander of Goat Barn Apothecary will present a selection of herbal remedies and body care.

Michelle, who initiated this collaboration, envisioned a holistic sensory experience in an inviting environment.

This event is free to attend, with limited number of food and wine pairings, that can be purchased in advance by contacting the tasting room at (805) 315-3662