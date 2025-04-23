Surfrider Foundation Launches “Love Your Beach” Tour to Rally Support for California Coastal Act

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

California — In a grassroots homage to the historic “Save Your Beach” campaign that inspired the passage of Proposition 20 in 1972, the Surfrider Foundation has launched the Love Your Beach Tour — a coastwide activation in support of the California Coastal Act and the California Coastal Commission.

The tour spans from San Diego to Humboldt County, energizing communities to take action in defense of the coast. At each stop, Surfrider is hosting “action events” where participants fill out postcards urging their state legislators to oppose any efforts to weaken the Coastal Act and to stand firmly behind the Coastal Commission.

In just the first five hours of the tour, Surfrider gathered nearly 200 handwritten postcards from constituents representing 36 different Assembly and Senate districts — a strong early show of support. The tour includes 11 more stops, including events at three University of California campuses, and will culminate at the 20th Annual California Ocean Day in Sacramento, where volunteers will hand-deliver the postcards to state lawmakers.

“The response so far has been amazing,” said Jennifer Savage, California Policy Associate Director at the Surfrider Foundation. “It’s clear that Californians still believe in the original vision of the Coastal Act — that our coast is a public treasure that should be accessible to all, and its protection matters.”

Full itinerary can be found here.

Photos from the tour are available upon request and showcase the energy and community spirit behind this effort.