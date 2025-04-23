The Best Tesla Alternatives

You Can Buy at

Santa Barbara County Dealerships

Politics Aside, These EVs are Simply Better than

Those Offered by the Once-Dominant Brand

By Tyler Hayden | April 24, 2025

Ford Mustang Mach-E | Credit: Courtesy

Even before Elon Musk went full-blown MAGA — alienating many of his customers and tanking Tesla’s stock in the process — the tide already was turning against the electric car maker. “Part of it is political, without a doubt,” said Bill Fogg, general manager of Santa Barbara Auto Group. “But part of it is, their line is a little stale —no changes, no updates, nothing new.”

Meanwhile, other EV producers have not only caught up to Tesla’s technology, but they’re also surpassing it with cars that are more advanced, more reliable, and more exciting — and with better leasing options. That’s especially true among the German makers that Fogg and his team represent, such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes.

But the growing list of Tesla alternatives is hardly limited to upper-end brands. There are now plenty of enticing options for would-be buyers on middle-income budgets, particularly the EV lines of Asian producers, such as Hyundai, Honda, and Kia. And let’s not forget American-made — Chevrolet, Ford, and Ram all sell electric pickups that put the big, dumb Cybertruck to shame.

The current Tesla lineup consists of two sedans, the Model 3 (~$42,000) and Model S (~$80,000); two crossovers, the Model Y (~$45,000) and Model X (~$80,000); and the Cybertruck (~$80,000).

Here, we list the 2025 top-rated alternatives for each Tesla model that you can buy right here in Santa Barbara County. Our picks are based on interviews with local dealers, reviews by Edmunds and Car and Driver magazine, and a copy of Consumer Reports we picked up at Gelson’s.

Model 3 — Hyundai IONIQ 5

Price: from $37,850

Horsepower: 149-320

Range: 240-342 miles

MPGe (Miles Per Gallon equivalent): up to 151 city / 120 highway

The 2025 IONIQ 5 is among the first non-Tesla vehicles equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, allowing direct access to Tesla Superchargers without the need for an adapter. With a spacious interior, cutting-edge features, and a sleek design, it’s a fine choice for families and tech enthusiasts alike.

Other Pick: Nissan Leaf

Model S — BMW i4

Price: from $52,800

Horsepower: 281-536

Range: 227-318 miles

MPGe: Up to 117 city / 114 highway

Consumer Reports called the 2025 BMW i4 “the most reliable electric car” on the market, giving it a score of 82 out of 100. The Lucid Air, meanwhile, ranked the lowest with a score of 7. BMW Charging also boasts one of the largest public charging networks in North America and offers complimentary charging on Electrify America’s coast-to-coast network.

Other Picks: Mercedes EQE; Porsche Taycan

Model Y — Ford Mustang Mach-E

Price: from $36,495

Horsepower: 264-480

Range: 250-320 miles

MPGe: up to 111 city / 100 highway

Car and Driver says, “If you take the punchy acceleration and sporty styling from the Mustang and combine it with EV efficiency and SUV practicality, you get the Mustang Mach-E.” The quickest models are the GT and Rally, which reach 60 mph in under 4.0 seconds. That’s faster than V-8 versions of the muscle car.

Other Picks: Kia EV6; Honda Prologue; Volvo EX30

Model X — Audi Q8 e-tron

Price: from $74,800

Horsepower: 355

Range: 285-296 miles

MPGe: up to 84 city / 90 highway

The Q8 e-tron looks and drives more like a gas-powered SUV, with similar performance that should be less of a shock to drivers who are new to EVs. It has a quiet cabin, plenty of passenger space, and a lush interior. Last year, the e-tron underwent a significant refresh with improved range, sharper handling, and a new name.

Other Picks: BMW ix; Mercedes EQS; Lexus RZ

Cybertruck — Chevrolet Silverado EV

Price: from $55,000

Horsepower: 510-760

Range: 390-460 miles

MPGe: up to 70 city / 59 highway

Towing Capacity: 8,000-10,000 pounds

The Silverado EV combines daily usability with real-truck attributes as a way to bring new tech to the pickup-buying masses. Its massive battery offers amazing range and super-quick DC charging. The LT model, new to the lineup for 2025, added ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a seven-speaker Bose stereo.

Other Picks: Ford F-150 Lightning; Ram 1500 REV