Credit: Courtesy

The City will host an information session for the community regarding the De la Vina Bridge Replacement Project (Project). The Project will replace the existing bridge over Mission Creek, located at 2700 De la Vina Street, between Vernon Road and Alamar Avenue. The new bridge is designed to meet current structural and geometric standards, while minimizing adverse impacts to Mission Creek and the surrounding natural habitat. Throughout construction, one-way traffic southbound on De La Vina Street will be maintained. Construction is expected to begin in May 2025.

Upcoming Information Session for the De la Vina Bridge Replacement Project

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Parking Lot at 2733 De la Vina (on De La Vina near Vernon Road)

The information session will be an opportunity for the community to learn more about the Project plans and ask Project-related questions. Spanish interpretation will be available at the meeting.

The Project includes the following improvements:

Safety features at the Vernon Road and De la Vina Street crossings, including curb extensions, high visibility crosswalk markings, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, and safety lighting.

A new longer bridge that meets current structural and geometric standards

Improvements to storm drain facilities

Widened and better aligned Mission Creek and improvements to the surrounding natural habitat.

For more information and to sign up for Project updates, please visit De La Vina Street Bridge Over Mission Creek Replacement Project | City of Santa Barbara.