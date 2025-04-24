Uncertainty waddles our cities

invades our homes our houses of worship

the halls of Congress, our universities and courts

dances ecstatic in the embrace of its perfect partner

a certified madman who lives in the White House

Trump struggles to wiggle his toes

and punches our allies in face

as he belches policies and then rescinds some

in the blink of a wink

the product of out-of-control apoptosis

in his vanishing brain

Tariffs tariffs everywhere

but none to eat or drink

Ten percent across the board

25 percent on steel and aluminum

over 100 percent on China

We more and more

resemble an emerging market

as the dollar declines and Treasury yields rise

With national debt increasing beyond imagination

a fiscal crisis may be in the making

Scream stomp beat your chest

but ineptitude and capriciousness

rule the street and highway

Uncle Sam tears his face in self-harm

financial markets gyrate

A self-created disaster

the worst self-inflicted financial wound

in our history spills over our boundaries

to infect every corner of the world

The bedrock of the global financial system

the land of the brave and free

the world’s economic powerhouse totters

while the evil prophet of chaos

a madman filled with grand delusions

crows mind-numbing inanities

chops down every tree in sight

and hangs his malevolent image

on every stump as proof of his wisdom