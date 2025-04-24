Uncertainty waddles our cities
invades our homes our houses of worship
the halls of Congress, our universities and courts
dances ecstatic in the embrace of its perfect partner
a certified madman who lives in the White House
Trump struggles to wiggle his toes
and punches our allies in face
as he belches policies and then rescinds some
in the blink of a wink
the product of out-of-control apoptosis
in his vanishing brain
Tariffs tariffs everywhere
but none to eat or drink
Ten percent across the board
25 percent on steel and aluminum
over 100 percent on China
We more and more
resemble an emerging market
as the dollar declines and Treasury yields rise
With national debt increasing beyond imagination
a fiscal crisis may be in the making
Scream stomp beat your chest
but ineptitude and capriciousness
rule the street and highway
Uncle Sam tears his face in self-harm
financial markets gyrate
A self-created disaster
the worst self-inflicted financial wound
in our history spills over our boundaries
to infect every corner of the world
The bedrock of the global financial system
the land of the brave and free
the world’s economic powerhouse totters
while the evil prophet of chaos
a madman filled with grand delusions
crows mind-numbing inanities
chops down every tree in sight
and hangs his malevolent image
on every stump as proof of his wisdom