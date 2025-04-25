Cold Springs Creek Bridge Construction Completed 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(MONTECITO, Calif.) – Construction is complete on the permanent replacement bridge at the Cold Springs Trailhead. The bridge is now open to traffic.

Prior to the 1/9 Debris Flow, travelers used a low-water crossing on East Mountain Drive at the creek. After the crossing was destroyed during the Debris Flow, a one-lane temporary bridge paid for by Southern California Edison settlement funds was installed in June 2020. Construction on the two-lane permanent bridge – fully funded by the Federal Highway Bridge Program – began in July.

First District County Supervisor Roy Lee said, “Our Public Works team did outstanding work getting the Cold Springs Bridge rebuilt and reopened. This was not an easy job and they moved quickly to build a safe and beautiful bridge that restores easy access to our trails and National Forest. I’m grateful for their dedication to serving our community.”

