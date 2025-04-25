Give Wings to Ellwood Mesa Butterfly Grove Docent Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 24, 2025 – The City of Goleta, in partnership with Ellwood Friends, would like to remind our community about the upcoming input session on the Ellwood Mesa Butterfly Grove docent program. If you love Ellwood and the butterflies, and want to give back or get more involved, we encourage you to attend the session this Wednesday, April 30, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This is an exciting opportunity for residents to provide input on how the butterfly docent program can be revitalized, ensuring it meets the community’s interests and benefits the butterfly habitat. Spanish interpretation will be available.

The evening meeting will include a brief introduction by City of Goleta Recreation Supervisor Leonel Mendoza-Diaz who will hand off the baton to the engagement session facilitator for an icebreaker session. Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson will follow up with an update on ongoing projects, including monarch butterfly habitat restoration, wildfire prevention efforts, and improvements aimed at enhancing public access to Ellwood Mesa. The engagement session will then shift gears to provide interactive opportunities to answer questions and encourage discussion that will assist in the formation of the future of the Docent Program.



Please RSVP to let us know you are coming at https://tinyurl.com/2xw9554m.

For more information, contact Leonel Mendoza-Diaz in the City’s Neighborhood Services Department at lmendoza-diaz@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 961-7558.