Meet Me in Old Town Goleta is Back this May, June and July Community Block Party Series Returns to Bigger Location for 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Goleta, is thrilled to announce the return of “Meet Me in Old Town Goleta” block party series. Now in its second year, this free community event is moving to a larger, more accommodating location to welcome even more neighbors, friends, and families.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 5 to 8 PM on the front lawn of the Goleta Community Center, located at 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117. The series continues on June 5 and July 10, promising evenings filled with live music, delicious food, games, and a vibrant community atmosphere.

“Last year’s series was a fantastic success, bringing our community together in a celebration of Goleta’s unique spirit,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited to move to a larger venue at the Goleta Community Center to accommodate the growing enthusiasm and participation. This new location allows us to enhance the experience, offering more space for activities, vendors, and, most importantly, our community members.”

Event Highlights:

What: Free Community Event (food, beverages, and merchandise available for purchase)

When: Thursdays from 5 to 8 PM on May 8, June 5, and July 10, 2025

Where: Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117

Entertainment:

Thursday, May 8 – The Goodlanders

Thursday, June 5 – East Valley Road

Thursday, July 10 – Equipo Elite

Activities: Live music, local business specials, food trucks, refreshments, games, merchandise, community vendors, and a block party atmosphere

Parking: Parking for the event is available in the lot behind and next to the Goleta Community Center.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family to enjoy the expanded space, which will feature seating areas, interactive games, and a variety of food and beverage options. Local businesses will participate by offering specials and unique promotions, encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore and support the heart of Old Town.

For more information in English and Spanish, please visit SBSCChamber.com or follow us on social media @SBSouthCoastChamber.For more information in English and Spanish, please visit SBSCChamber.com or follow us on social media @SBSouthCoastChamber

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 70,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.