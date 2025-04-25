One Night Only: “Eternal Stoke” – A Surf Film Tribute to Chris Brown at the Lobero Theatre, June 14

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Don’t miss the surf film event of the year.

On Friday, June 14 at 7 PM, award-winning filmmaker Josh Pomer (The Westsiders, Discovering Mavericks) premieres Eternal Stoke at the Lobero Theatre — a powerful and emotional tribute to legendary Santa Barbara surfer Chris Brown.

This one-night-only screening is more than a movie. It’s a chance to gather as a community, honor a local hero, and feel the soul of surfing on the big screen.

What to Expect:

Never-before-seen footage from Chris Brown’s memorial and surf career

Heartfelt stories from friends, family, and surf legends

A powerful soundtrack and stunning cinematography that captures the magic of Chris’s life

Live music performance by local favorite Burleigh Skidmore

All proceeds benefit the Chris Brown Scholarship Fund and the upcoming Creative Freedom documentary

Whether you knew Chris personally or were just inspired by his surfing, this is your chance to be part of a meaningful night that celebrates what makes Santa Barbara’s surf culture so special.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: The Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara

Tickets: Available at www.lobero.org

Seats are limited — don’t wait. Come for the stoke, stay for the story, and help carry Chris’s legacy forward.