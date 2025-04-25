Organic Soup Kitchen Launches $100,000 Solar Campaign to Power Lifesaving Meals with the Sun

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Organic Soup Kitchen is calling on the community to help raise $100,000 to expand its solar energy system in a critical step toward sustainability and security. With increased freezer capacity now in place to accommodate more of our nutrient-dense SoupMeals, we must boost our solar infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted power and protect these meals in case of outages.

This expansion is more than just an upgrade—it’s a lifeline. Our medically tailored, organic soups are frozen and stored for vulnerable populations, including low-income seniors and cancer patients. These meals are often the only source of nourishment our clients can depend on. A power failure could compromise the integrity of our entire supply—and the health of the people we serve.

“As we grow to meet rising demand, we also need to protect what we’re building,” says Anthony Carroccio, Executive Director of Organic Soup Kitchen. “Increasing our solar capacity means safeguarding thousands of lifesaving meals and honoring our responsibility to both people and planet. It’s not just about energy—it’s about resilience.”

Organic Soup Kitchen has long prioritized sustainability—from working with local farms and food rescue partners to using only organic, unprocessed ingredients. Expanding our solar capacity is a natural continuation of our model: doing good for people and the planet.

We’re asking our community to rise with us. Whether you give $10 or $10,000, every dollar helps power our commitment to health, equity, and environmental stewardship.

Donate today at https://organicsoupkitchen.org/pages/donate and be part of a brighter, more resilient future.