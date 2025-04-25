Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s Nuclear Medicine Team Expands Prostate Cancer Treatment Capabilities, as FDA Approves Pluvicto, Tripling Eligible Patient Population 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Dr. David Carlson and Dr. William Pace, Nuclear Medicine Physicians, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health

April 24, 2025 (Santa Barbara, CA) The Nuclear Medicine Department at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health, announces greater capabilities to treat prostate cancer using the injectable radioligand therapy, Pluvicto which targets high dose radiation straight to metastasized prostate cancer tumors. Ridley-Tree’s nuclear medicine physicians, who participated in a clinical trial for Pluvicto, are highly experienced and trained in the use of radioligand therapies, or targeted cancer treatments where a radioactive substance is attached to a molecule (ligand) that binds to cancer cells. The FDA recently expanded the indication for Pluvicto, allowing its use after one androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) or hormone-based therapy, and now before chemotherapy in patients who have metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

“This new FDA approval allows us to treat patients with metastatic prostate cancer sooner using a targeted therapy. Pluvicto has been shown to be effective in patients with metastatic prostate cancer,” commented Dr. William Pace, Nuclear Medicine Physician, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

“The number of patients eligible for Pluvicto triples with the expanded use,” reported Dr. David Carlson, Nuclear Medicine Physician, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. “This is welcome news for men with prostate cancer who want more choices earlier in their treatment journey.”

The expanded indication is based on results from the Phase III PSMAfore trial which showed that Pluvicto reduced the risk of radiographic progression or death by 59% and more than doubled median radiographic progression-free survival (11.6 months vs. 5.6 months).

Dr. Gregg Newman, medical oncologist at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, was the principal investigator for the center’s clinical trial of Pluvicto. “Prostate cancer oncologists have been waiting for the results of the PSMAfore trial and for the FDA approval to use Pluvicto before chemotherapy,” said Newman. “This therapy has been shown to offer patients the potential of a remarkably successful treatment that is very well tolerated.”

Importance of New Options for Advanced Prostate Cancer

Hormone therapy and chemotherapy are often used for mCRPC however the treatments are not always appropriate for all patients. This recent approval of Pluvicto allows oncologists and patients more freedom to decide how best to sequence FDA approved treatments. The incidence of prostate cancer is rising, and more than 35,000 men die from prostate cancer annually, according to the American Cancer Society

High Quality Nuclear Medicine Care

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is the sole provider of Nuclear Medicine services in the Santa Barbara area, offering care on par with major academic centers. With generous support from the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, the department leads in innovation with advanced radiotherapies and one of California’s few digital SPECT-CT cameras, enhancing cancer detection through superior imaging.

Accredited by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC), the department is recognized for its commitment to patient care, safety, and continuous improvement. Its expert team provides advanced imaging techniques to diagnose and treat cancer, heart disease, and other conditions, using small amounts of radioactive substances to evaluate organ function with minimal discomfort.

State-Of-The-Art Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment

Sutter Health’s Greater Central Coast offers a variety of advanced imaging and treatments for all stages of prostate cancer, including prostatectomy which can now be performed using on our new da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system, radiation therapy including stereotactic body radiation therapy chemotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted therapies along with active surveillance for low-risk prostate cancer.

Clinical Research at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center currently participates in 27 clinical trials, alongside Sutter Health which is a destination site for cancer clinical trials, offering approximately 150 Phase 1-4 clinical trials of novel cancer treatments. “This approval highlights the importance of participating in clinical research, so that when something is approved and becomes standard of care, you are ready to provide it and can readily respond to the advancement in medicine,” confirmed Matthew Baumann, VP, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast Cancer. Ridley-Tree’s Clinical Research Program is made possible thanks to the generosity of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health, is the premier regional destination for oncology services. We have been at the forefront of comprehensive outpatient cancer care on the central coast for more than 70 years. Our 25 highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff care for patients with the most advanced surgical, medical and radiation oncology treatments. Through the use of cutting-edge technology, national clinical trials, and research-based supportive care and wellness programs, we provide our patients with every opportunity for successful treatment and recovery. This kind of care is made possible thanks to the generosity of community donors and our long-standing partnership with the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit, people-centered healthcare system providing comprehensive care throughout California. Sutter Health is committed to innovative, high-quality patient care and community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care. Today, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. The health system’s 57,000+ staff and clinicians and 12,000+ affiliated physicians currently serve more than 3 million patients with a focus on expanding opportunities to serve patients, people and communities better. Sutter Health provides exceptional, affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.